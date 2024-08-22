Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 9.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 78.68% to Rs 0.84 croreNet profit of Adventz Securities Enterprises declined 9.60% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 78.68% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.843.94 -79 OPM %50.0090.10 -PBDT0.703.65 -81 PBT0.683.64 -81 NP6.407.08 -10
