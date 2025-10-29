Solarworld Energy surges after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 802 crore

Solarworld Energy Solutions zoomed 14.96% to Rs 344.70 after the company said that it has signed a binding term sheet for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of Ground Mount Solar Power Project of 200 MWac/ 272 MWp.

The aforementioned contract has been signed with a leading renewable energy company.

The total value of this commercial order is Rs 802.84 crore.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026- 27, as per the terms of the order.

Solarworld Energy Solutions is a leading renewable energy company with over 12 years of experience and a 1 GW-plus project portfolio across India. The company offers end-to-end solar EPC, large-scale solar park development, and customized rooftop and ground-mounted solar solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility clients.