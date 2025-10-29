Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1,88,287 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 29 October 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,206,012,492 (3,103,006,246 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,206,389,066 (3,103,194,533 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

