Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Vadodara residential market

Arvind SmartSpaces announced its entry into the Vadodara residential market with a large-scale horizontal development project. This is a Joint Development project with a top-line potential upwards of Rs. 700 crore.
Strategically located in Ajwa road micro market, the project offers a rare opportunity to experience luxury living amidst nature, while staying seamlessly connected to the city. The project will integrate smart design and future ready amenities to redefine urban living in Vadodara.
Commenting on this development, Priyansh Kapoor, CEO and Whole Time Director, Arvind SmartSpaces said, We are delighted to expand into a new city and enter the vibrant and emerging residential market of Vadodara. This marks ASL's 23rd project in Gujarat and aligns with our strategy to expand into high-potential markets and strengthen our presence in the state.
The optimism in the real estate market remains strong and we look forward to adding new projects across Gujarat, Bengaluru and MMR during the remainder of the year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app