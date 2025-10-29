Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Vadodara residential market

Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Vadodara residential market

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Arvind SmartSpaces announced its entry into the Vadodara residential market with a large-scale horizontal development project. This is a Joint Development project with a top-line potential upwards of Rs. 700 crore.

Strategically located in Ajwa road micro market, the project offers a rare opportunity to experience luxury living amidst nature, while staying seamlessly connected to the city. The project will integrate smart design and future ready amenities to redefine urban living in Vadodara.

Commenting on this development, Priyansh Kapoor, CEO and Whole Time Director, Arvind SmartSpaces said, We are delighted to expand into a new city and enter the vibrant and emerging residential market of Vadodara. This marks ASL's 23rd project in Gujarat and aligns with our strategy to expand into high-potential markets and strengthen our presence in the state.

The optimism in the real estate market remains strong and we look forward to adding new projects across Gujarat, Bengaluru and MMR during the remainder of the year.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

