Aegis Logistics Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 775.5, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.01% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 23.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 775.5, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has dropped around 4.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

