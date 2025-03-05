CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd soars 1.94%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 615, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 615, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has risen around 0.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 616.6, up 1.94% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 30.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 98.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

