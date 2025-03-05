Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 351.25, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 351.25, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Tata Power Company Ltd has dropped around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 351.75, up 1.14% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

