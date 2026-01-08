Aegis Logistics Ltd up for fifth session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 750.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.45% in last one year as compared to a 10.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 750.6, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25924.45. The Sensex is at 84326.41, down 0.75%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has dropped around 0.27% in last one month.