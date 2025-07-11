Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aegis Logistics said it has executed a business transfer agreement (BTA) with its associate company, Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL), for the transfer of its newly commissioned LPG cryogenic terminal at Pipavav.

Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals fell 2.30% to Rs 255.28 on the NSE.

The transaction, completed on 10 July 2025, is structured as a slump sale on a going-concern basis.

The terminal, which has a static storage capacity of 48,000 metric tonnes, was commissioned on 3 July 2025. As a result, there was no contribution to turnover or net worth from the unit as of 31 March 2025.

The consideration for the transfer is Rs 428.4 crore in cash. The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction but has been executed on an arms length basis. It is outside the scope of a scheme of arrangement and does not fall within the definition of undertaking under SEBI LODR regulations.

Aegis Logistics clarified that the move is intended to consolidate LPG terminalling services under Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited, enhancing operational synergies and supporting growing demand at Pipavav Port. There is no change in the shareholding pattern of the company as a result of this transfer.

Aegis Logistics is engaged in the import and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as the storage and terminalling of LPG, petroleum, oil, and chemical products. The company also undertakes the construction of terminals and allied infrastructure to support its logistics and energy operations.

Aegis Vopak Terminals owns and operates storage terminals for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and various liquid products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glenmark Pharma soars on AbbVie licensing deal for cancer therapy ISB 2001

GTPL Hathway slides as Q1 net profit drops 26% YoY

Sensex falls over 686 pts; media shares under pressure

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story