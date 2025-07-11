Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Aegis Logistics said it has executed a business transfer agreement (BTA) with its associate company, Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL), for the transfer of its newly commissioned LPG cryogenic terminal at Pipavav.

Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals fell 2.30% to Rs 255.28 on the NSE.

The transaction, completed on 10 July 2025, is structured as a slump sale on a going-concern basis.

The terminal, which has a static storage capacity of 48,000 metric tonnes, was commissioned on 3 July 2025. As a result, there was no contribution to turnover or net worth from the unit as of 31 March 2025.

The consideration for the transfer is Rs 428.4 crore in cash. The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction but has been executed on an arms length basis. It is outside the scope of a scheme of arrangement and does not fall within the definition of undertaking under SEBI LODR regulations.

Aegis Logistics clarified that the move is intended to consolidate LPG terminalling services under Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited, enhancing operational synergies and supporting growing demand at Pipavav Port. There is no change in the shareholding pattern of the company as a result of this transfer. Aegis Logistics is engaged in the import and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as the storage and terminalling of LPG, petroleum, oil, and chemical products. The company also undertakes the construction of terminals and allied infrastructure to support its logistics and energy operations. Aegis Vopak Terminals owns and operates storage terminals for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and various liquid products.