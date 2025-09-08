Aegis Logistics to invest Rs 100 crore for capacity expansion at Mumbai port

Aegis Logistics has announced a proposed new capacity addition at Pirpau, near the old Pirpau berth at Mumbai Port, with an investment of Rs 99.88 crore.

The firm has announced a proposed capacity addition of 61,000 KL at its Pirpau facility near the old Pirpau berth at Mumbai Port. The expansion, effective from 6 September 2025, involves an investment of Rs 99.88 crore, which will be financed through the companys internal accruals.

The company stated that the new capacity addition will help meet both current and future demand from existing and new customers while easing the load on its existing liquid storage facilities at Mumbai. Additionally, the expansion is expected to reinforce operational resilience and strengthen Aegis Logistics competitive position in the market.