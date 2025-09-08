HCL Technologies appoints Amitabh Kant on its board

With effect from 08 September 2025

The board of HCL Technologies at its meeting held on 08 September 2025 has approved the appointment Amitabh Kant (DIN: 00222708) as an Additional Director to hold office as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 08 September 2025 to 07 September 2030.

