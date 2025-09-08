Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies appoints Amitabh Kant on its board

HCL Technologies appoints Amitabh Kant on its board

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
With effect from 08 September 2025

The board of HCL Technologies at its meeting held on 08 September 2025 has approved the appointment Amitabh Kant (DIN: 00222708) as an Additional Director to hold office as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 08 September 2025 to 07 September 2030.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

