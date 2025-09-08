Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2025.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd lost 8.70% to Rs 278.5 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 187.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd tumbled 4.54% to Rs 16913. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11420 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd pared 4.10% to Rs 169.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd shed 3.80% to Rs 10652.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61782 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Steel record 17% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Aug'25

HCL Technologies appoints Amitabh Kant on its board

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

Precision Camshafts extends rally, hits 20% upper circuit

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story