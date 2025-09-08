JSW Steel record 17% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Aug'25

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August 2025 at 27.03 Lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 17% YoY. JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, commissioned the second Converter on 30 August 2025 making the overall Indian operations crude steel capacity at 34.2 MTPA fully operational.
Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 95% for August 2025.
The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)
Particulars
Aug-25
Aug-24
% Change
Indian Operations
26.15
22.49
16%
JSW Steel USA - Ohio
0.88
0.67
Consolidated Production
27.03
23.16
17%
