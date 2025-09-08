Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel record 17% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Aug'25

JSW Steel record 17% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Aug'25

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August 2025 at 27.03 Lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 17% YoY. JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, commissioned the second Converter on 30 August 2025 making the overall Indian operations crude steel capacity at 34.2 MTPA fully operational.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 95% for August 2025.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars

Aug-25

Aug-24

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 100pts, Nifty below 24,800; auto stocks outshines

Premium

Next-gen combat vehicle with UAV, loitering weapons to replace Army's T-72s

Modi@75: Govt to organise 75,000 health camps across India on PM's birthday

GenZs lead protest in Nepal against govt's ban on all social media apps

Mankind gets nod for Phase I trial of molecule to treat autoimmune disorder

% Change

Indian Operations

26.15

22.49

16%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.88

0.67

Consolidated Production

27.03

23.16

17%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCL Technologies appoints Amitabh Kant on its board

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

Precision Camshafts extends rally, hits 20% upper circuit

ACME Solar gains after placing 2 GWh BESS order via Posco International

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story