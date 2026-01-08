Aerolloy Technologies installs Plasma Arc Melting (PAM) furnace at Lucknow plant

Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, announced the successful completion of installation of its Plasma Arc Melting (PAM) furnace at the company's Strategic Manufacturing Technology Centre (SMTC) in Lucknow.

The PAM furnace has an installed capacity of approximately 600 tonnes per annum for the manufacture of Titanium alloy ingots. All electrical, mechanical, and control panel installations have been completed, and the furnace is now ready for trials and subsequent commissioning.

Plasma Arc Melting is an advanced melting technology used for producing high-quality Titanium and specialty alloys under a controlled atmosphere. The process employs a plasma torch as the heat source, enabling precise control over melting conditions, chemistry, and cleanliness of the alloy.