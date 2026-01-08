Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aerolloy Technologies installs Plasma Arc Melting (PAM) furnace at Lucknow plant

Aerolloy Technologies installs Plasma Arc Melting (PAM) furnace at Lucknow plant

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, announced the successful completion of installation of its Plasma Arc Melting (PAM) furnace at the company's Strategic Manufacturing Technology Centre (SMTC) in Lucknow.

The PAM furnace has an installed capacity of approximately 600 tonnes per annum for the manufacture of Titanium alloy ingots. All electrical, mechanical, and control panel installations have been completed, and the furnace is now ready for trials and subsequent commissioning.

Plasma Arc Melting is an advanced melting technology used for producing high-quality Titanium and specialty alloys under a controlled atmosphere. The process employs a plasma torch as the heat source, enabling precise control over melting conditions, chemistry, and cleanliness of the alloy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Niyogin Fintech posts 91% jump revenue; loan AUM rises to Rs 321 crore

Japan's Nikkei drops 1.63%

China benchmark ends marginally lower

Dalal Street buckles as bears extend rout into fourth session

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story