Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.27% to Rs 1964.91 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 50.94% to Rs 66.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.27% to Rs 1964.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1016.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1964.911016.654.567.65107.5879.5588.8262.4466.5244.07

