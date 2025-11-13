Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 68.66% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.312.9936.2533.111.681.711.161.011.130.67

