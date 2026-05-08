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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,010; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,70,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,010; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,70,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,260

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,160 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,70,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,260. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,010 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,840 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,160.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,260, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,020 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,410.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,70,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.
 
US gold edged higher on Friday and was headed for a weekly gain on easing fears of inflation and higher interest rates as investors remained optimistic about a US-Iran peace deal despite renewed fighting.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $4,700.80 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT. Bullion has gained 1.9 per cent so far this week.
 
Spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $79.10 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $2,032.70, and palladium was up 0.1 per cent at $1,482.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 7:08 AM IST

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