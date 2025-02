Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 3211.10 crore

Net profit of Afcons Infrastructure rose 35.68% to Rs 148.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 109.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 3211.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3125.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3211.103125.6811.3511.98316.90302.31199.83178.48148.85109.71

