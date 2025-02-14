Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.46% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 47.29% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 54.46% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.2313.68-30.662.783.565.862.394.632.334.42

