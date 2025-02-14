Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 54.46% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 47.29% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 54.46% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.2313.68 -54 OPM %-30.662.78 -PBDT3.565.86 -39 PBT2.394.63 -48 NP2.334.42 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mac Charles (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Andrew Yule & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 76.16% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story