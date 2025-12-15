Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGEasy launches Gut Care range for Seniors in partnership with Wellbeing Nutrition

AGEasy launches Gut Care range for Seniors in partnership with Wellbeing Nutrition

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
AGEasy, the consumer products brand under Antara Senior CareIndia's most comprehensive and integrated senior-care ecosystemtoday announced the launch of its specialised Gut Care Range, developed in partnership with Wellbeing Nutrition, a leader in clean-label, science-backed nutraceuticals.

Speaking about the launch, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, Gut health is foundational for seniors. Scientific literature shows that it influences immunity, inflammation, metabolic parameters and even cognitive function. With AGEasy's understanding of senior needs and Wellbeing Nutrition's scientific rigor, we have created a range that addresses the unique requirements of the ageing gut. The AGEasy Gut Care Range provides sustained, reliable support for concerns like acidity, constipation, bloating and overall digestive balance. At AGEasy, our mission is to enable self-care that is effortless, effective and joyful for seniors.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

