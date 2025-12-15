GHV Infra Projects secures work order of Rs 109 cr in Jamshedpur

GHV Infra Projects has recently secured a significant Rs 109 crore work order in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The project has been awarded by a reputed group entity and covers end-to-end civil construction, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing) systems, and high-quality finishing works for a large building development.
The new contract reinforces the company's expanding footprint in industrially strategic regions such as Jamshedpur an established hub for manufacturing, engineering, and ancillary industries. Infrastructure spending in these zones has accelerated in recent years, driven by industrial capacity expansion and urban-industrial growth. The project will be executed over a period of 30 months, with stringent quality, safety, and delivery benchmarks integrated into the execution plan.
