AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 34.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 34.86% to Rs 90.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 658.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 622.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.658.48622.7025.6824.19164.84132.64120.5990.9290.5267.12

