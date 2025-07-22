AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 40.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.42% to Rs 687.66 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 40.52% to Rs 88.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.42% to Rs 687.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 566.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.687.66566.3320.6524.09158.45126.28117.7984.3988.8563.23

