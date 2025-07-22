ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 350 cr contract from Transcon Group

ArisInfra Solutions said that it has received a contract worth Rs 340 crore by Transcon Group to provide construction materials for Transcon Group's ongoing projects in Mumbai.

Under this long-term agreement, Arisinfra will deliver integrated materials and services valued at approximately Rs 340 crore across Transcons residential and commercial developments, offering strong revenue visibility over the next 34 years. The scope includes end-to-end supply of ready-mix concrete (RMC), steel, cement, chemicals, plumbing, electrical, and finishing products.

The said contract is expected to be completed around a period of 45-50 months.

Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Arisinfra Solutions, said, Projects like Transcon fit seamlessly into our model large-scale, design-first developments that demand speed, discipline, and end-to-end coordination. With materials and services integrated, and financial closure already in place, were well aligned to help Transcon deliver exceptional projects on time. This isnt just a mandate its a statement of how Indias top developers are rethinking execution.

Shraddha Kedia Aggarwal, Promoter, Transcon Group, said, What sets Arisinfra apart is how effortlessly they simplify the backend complexities of projects of this scale. With 100% financial closure in place, were able to focus on the customer experience and quality delivery, knowing the supply side is in reliable hands. This partnership strengthens our ability to bring premium homes to market faster. ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.