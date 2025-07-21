Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins export order of Rs 10 cr

For supply of dry-type Shunt Reactors for a hyperscale data centre project in Finland

Quality Power Electrical Equipments has secured a significant export order exceeding Rs 10 crore from a leading European customer for the supply of dry-type Shunt Reactors for a hyperscale data centre project in Finland.

This order marks a key milestone in Quality Power's expanding role in supporting power infrastructure for mission-critical digital facilities. Modern data centres, particularly in colder European geographies, are placing increasing emphasis on grid stability, reactive power control, and power factor correction. The dry-type air core Shunt Reactors being supplied under this contract are engineered to mitigate voltage rise and manage reactive power flows under light load conditions, thereby ensuring steady voltage levels at the point of interconnection with utility grids.