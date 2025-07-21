Quality Power Electrical Equipments wins export order of Rs 10 cr

For supply of dry-type Shunt Reactors for a hyperscale data centre project in Finland
Quality Power Electrical Equipments has secured a significant export order exceeding Rs 10 crore from a leading European customer for the supply of dry-type Shunt Reactors for a hyperscale data centre project in Finland.
This order marks a key milestone in Quality Power's expanding role in supporting power infrastructure for mission-critical digital facilities. Modern data centres, particularly in colder European geographies, are placing increasing emphasis on grid stability, reactive power control, and power factor correction. The dry-type air core Shunt Reactors being supplied under this contract are engineered to mitigate voltage rise and manage reactive power flows under light load conditions, thereby ensuring steady voltage levels at the point of interconnection with utility grids.
The selection of Quality Power's advanced coil technology for a hyperscale European data centre underscores the company's technical competence and growing brand recognition in global markets. These reactors are designed in line with IEC 60076-6 and applicable data centre resilience standards and are particularly suited for continuous duty in sensitive environments where oil-filled equipment may not be preferred due to fire and environmental considerations.
The reactors will be manufactured and tested at Quality Power's ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certified coil facility in Sangli, India. Execution activities shall will commence immediately.
