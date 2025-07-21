Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

Union Bank of India slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Union Bank of India slipped 1.75% to Rs 143.45 after the bank's net profit fell 17.44% to Rs 4,115.53 crore on a 4.49% decline in total income to Rs 31,781.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit jumped 11.87%, while total income rose 2.94% in Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) slipped 3.18% to Rs 9,113 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 9,412 crore in the June 2024 quarter. For Q1 FY26, the net interest margin (NIM) was 2.76%, down from 3.05% in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 4.96% YoY to Rs 5,244.15 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies fell 11.26% to Rs 6,908.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 7,785.31 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 34,311.31 crore as of 30 June 2025, down 17.16% from Rs 41,422.94 crore as of 30 June 2024. The gross NPA ratio stood at 3.52% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 4.54% as of 30 June 2024. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.62% as of 30 June 2025, down from 0.90% as of 30 June 2024.

The banks capital adequacy ratio as of 30 June 2025, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines under Basel III norms, was 18.84%, with a Tier-1 capital adequacy of 15.86%.

Total business of the bank increased by 5.01% YoY, with gross advances rising 6.83% YoY and total deposits growing 3.63% YoY. The bank had total business of Rs 22,14,422 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Global deposits have increased by 3.63% YoY. The bank now has a total deposit base of Rs 12,39,933 crore as of 30 June 2025. The RAM segment of the bank increased by 10.34% YoY, with in which 25.63% growth in retail and 17.65% growth in MSME advances were achieved on a YoY basis. RAM advances as a percentage of domestic advances stood at 58.11%.

The CRAR improved from 17.02% as of 30 June 2024 to 18.30% as of 30 June 2025. The CET-1 ratio rose from 13.81% to 15.30% over the same period.

The banks return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.11% and 15.15%, respectively, during Q1 FY26.

Union Bank of India is one of the leading public sector banks in the country. The Government of India holds 74.76% of the bank's total paid-up capital. The bank has 8,649 branches, including foreign branches, over 8,900 ATMs, more than 73,500 employees, and over 23,000 BC points.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

