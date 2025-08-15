AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 91.61 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 38.86% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 91.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.91.6172.6333.1129.6629.1220.6824.2617.5820.0114.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News