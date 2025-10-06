Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated Services gains after securing Rs 157-cr Govt contracts

Krystal Integrated Services gains after securing Rs 157-cr Govt contracts

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Krystal Integrated Services (KISL) rallied 3.10% to Rs 635.70 after it has secured twin contracts worth approximately Rs 157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The contracts spanning sanitation and security services will be implemented over a two-year period from 16 October 2025 to 15 October 2027.

The first contract, valued at Rs 83 crore, pertains to sanitation services across educational institutions under the Directorate. KISL will deploy sweepers under a manpower-based model to ensure daily cleaning of classrooms, washrooms, outdoor areas, building exteriors, and stadiums. The initiative aims to maintain consistent hygiene standards for thousands of students, teachers, and staff. The company will utilise trained personnel, specialised equipment, and eco-friendly solutions to deliver services across one of Indias most extensive school networks.

The second agreement, valued at approximately Rs 74 crore, relates to security manpower services under the Security Manpower Services 2.0 initiative. Krystal will deploy over 1,100 trained, unarmed security personnel across offices, institutions, commercial, and residential premises managed by the Directorate. The scope includes access control, incident response, and 24/7 surveillance to ensure safe and secure environments for educational stakeholders and visitors.

These high-value contracts reflect Krystals operational capabilities in managing large-scale, mission-critical government projects. The win further reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the public sector facility management space, particularly in education infrastructure.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services, said, Winning these twin mandates from the Directorate of Education marks a significant milestone for Krystal Integrated Services, reinforcing our position as a leader in large-scale, high-value facility management. This engagement allows us to seamlessly integrate sanitation and security services across one of Indias largest school networks, demonstrating our ability to execute complex, mission-critical operations at scale. Beyond operational delivery, these partnerships strengthen our presence in government and institutional projects, creating sustainable growth opportunities while setting new benchmarks in hygiene, safety, and service excellence in the education sector.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 11.50 crore on a 25.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 323.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves dip $2.33 billion to approach $700 billion mark

Market trade near day's high; IT shares surge for 3rd day

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sarveshwar Foods arm secures Rs 266 million export order

OM Freight Forwarders IPO ends with 3.87 times subscription

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story