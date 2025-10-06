Krystal Integrated Services gains after securing Rs 157-cr Govt contracts

Krystal Integrated Services (KISL) rallied 3.10% to Rs 635.70 after it has secured twin contracts worth approximately Rs 157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.
The contracts spanning sanitation and security services will be implemented over a two-year period from 16 October 2025 to 15 October 2027.
The first contract, valued at Rs 83 crore, pertains to sanitation services across educational institutions under the Directorate. KISL will deploy sweepers under a manpower-based model to ensure daily cleaning of classrooms, washrooms, outdoor areas, building exteriors, and stadiums. The initiative aims to maintain consistent hygiene standards for thousands of students, teachers, and staff. The company will utilise trained personnel, specialised equipment, and eco-friendly solutions to deliver services across one of Indias most extensive school networks.
The second agreement, valued at approximately Rs 74 crore, relates to security manpower services under the Security Manpower Services 2.0 initiative. Krystal will deploy over 1,100 trained, unarmed security personnel across offices, institutions, commercial, and residential premises managed by the Directorate. The scope includes access control, incident response, and 24/7 surveillance to ensure safe and secure environments for educational stakeholders and visitors.
These high-value contracts reflect Krystals operational capabilities in managing large-scale, mission-critical government projects. The win further reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the public sector facility management space, particularly in education infrastructure.
Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services, said, Winning these twin mandates from the Directorate of Education marks a significant milestone for Krystal Integrated Services, reinforcing our position as a leader in large-scale, high-value facility management. This engagement allows us to seamlessly integrate sanitation and security services across one of Indias largest school networks, demonstrating our ability to execute complex, mission-critical operations at scale. Beyond operational delivery, these partnerships strengthen our presence in government and institutional projects, creating sustainable growth opportunities while setting new benchmarks in hygiene, safety, and service excellence in the education sector.
Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.
The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 11.50 crore on a 25.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 323.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
