India's forex reserves dip $2.33 billion to approach $700 billion mark

India's forex reserves dipped by $2.334 billion to $700.236 billion during the week ended September 26, according to the RBI data on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had declined by $396 million to $702.57 billion. For the week ended September 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.393 billion to $581.757 billion. India's gold reserves rose by $2.238 billion to $95.017 billion for the week ended September 26, the central bank said.

