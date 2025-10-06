Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves dip $2.33 billion to approach $700 billion mark

India's forex reserves dip $2.33 billion to approach $700 billion mark

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
India's forex reserves dipped by $2.334 billion to $700.236 billion during the week ended September 26, according to the RBI data on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had declined by $396 million to $702.57 billion. For the week ended September 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.393 billion to $581.757 billion. India's gold reserves rose by $2.238 billion to $95.017 billion for the week ended September 26, the central bank said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

