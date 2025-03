To Sundrop Brands Limited

Agro Tech Foods vide the certificate of incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Office of the Central Processing Centre, Manesar, Plot No. 6,7, 8, Sector 5, IMT Manesar, Gurgaon, Haryana, 122050, India has changed its name to Sundrop Brands Limited with effect from 8th March 2025.

