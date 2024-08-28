Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging order worth Rs 350 crore

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rallied 3.76% to Rs 1,324 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 350.35 crore from Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) to build housing complex at Chhattisgarh.

The scope of work involves design and construction of 756 units of 2 BHK apartments on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis at BALCO Kobra, Chhattisgarh.

The project is to be completed within a period of 28 months.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 38.5% to Rs 30.56 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 49.71 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.4% YoY to Rs 919.35 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

