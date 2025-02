Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 951.96 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 30.10% to Rs 49.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 951.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1026.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.951.961026.488.8610.9084.67108.6166.6995.0349.3970.66

