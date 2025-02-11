Uniroyal Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 25.92 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Industries declined 91.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.25.9223.923.134.470.612.040.131.530.131.53

