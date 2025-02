Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 16.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.12% to Rs 471.50 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom declined 16.34% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 471.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 481.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.471.50481.707.174.5726.3823.1320.6219.1015.0017.93

