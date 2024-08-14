Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 919.35 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 38.52% to Rs 30.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 919.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 763.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales919.35763.61 20 OPM %6.5710.82 -PBDT56.4478.61 -28 PBT41.4366.83 -38 NP30.5649.71 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story