Cindrella Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Financial Services declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 OPM %60.000 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.080.21 -62

Aug 14 2024

