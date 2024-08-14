S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 262.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 93.88% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of S P Capital Financing rose 262.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 93.88% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.950.49 94 OPM %74.7467.35 -PBDT0.390.11 255 PBT0.390.11 255 NP0.290.08 263

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

