Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 19.38 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises rose 20.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.3820.05 -3 OPM %8.888.53 -PBDT1.781.59 12 PBT1.641.44 14 NP1.261.05 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

Q1FY25 results today: Glenmark Pharma among over 400 firms to post earnings

Canadian immigration min says reform required in temporary worker programme

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story