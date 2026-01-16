Ahluwalia Contracts rises after bagging domestic EPC contract worth Rs 3,070 crore

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) added 3.23% to Rs 925.25 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3069.70 crore from the Central Vista Project Division-12, Central Public Work Department, New Delhi.

The awarded contract is an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) project for the construction of Common Central Secretarial Buildings 8 & 9 at Plot No. 23 B & C, Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi.

This domestic civil construction contract has to be completed within a period of 21 months.

The value of this contract is nearly 50% of the companys full market capitalisation, which currently stands at Rs 6,198.02 crore.