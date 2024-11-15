AI Champdany Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 205.49% to Rs 21.72 crore

Net Loss of AI Champdany Industries reported to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 205.49% to Rs 21.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.21.727.11-48.43-60.76-11.14-0.33-11.86-1.10-12.12-0.90

