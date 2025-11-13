AI Champdany Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 195.21% to Rs 64.12 crore

Net Loss of AI Champdany Industries reported to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 195.21% to Rs 64.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.1221.72-7.91-48.43-4.94-11.14-5.64-11.86-5.82-12.12

