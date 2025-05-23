AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 1141.33 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 9.47% to Rs 285.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 1141.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1130.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.59% to Rs 1060.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1135.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.43% to Rs 4226.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4771.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1141.331130.964226.624771.8226.4326.3027.1927.95391.07368.241471.501588.29363.12343.721368.431488.02285.22260.541060.741135.57

