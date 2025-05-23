Sikko Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.10% to Rs 18.85 crore

Net loss of Sikko Industries reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.17% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 61.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.8514.2761.7561.29-6.58-9.6710.306.72-0.741.716.736.78-0.921.416.046.06-0.880.654.274.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News