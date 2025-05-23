Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 33.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 93.55 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 33.52% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 93.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.49% to Rs 16.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 321.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 352.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

