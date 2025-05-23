Precot consolidated net profit declines 69.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 218.33 croreNet profit of Precot declined 69.19% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 218.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.01% to Rs 32.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 831.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 801.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
