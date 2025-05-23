Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 75.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 153.37 crore

Net profit of Arfin India declined 75.69% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 153.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.31% to Rs 9.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 615.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 535.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

153.37136.80615.75535.164.306.055.905.653.293.1218.4413.622.272.0314.389.720.532.189.158.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News