Arfin India consolidated net profit declines 75.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 153.37 crore

Net profit of Arfin India declined 75.69% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 153.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.31% to Rs 9.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 615.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 535.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.37136.80 12 615.75535.16 15 OPM %4.306.05 -5.905.65 - PBDT3.293.12 5 18.4413.62 35 PBT2.272.03 12 14.389.72 48 NP0.532.18 -76 9.158.22 11

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

