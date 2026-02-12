Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 83.58% to Rs 40.59 croreNet profit of Aion-Tech Solutions reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 83.58% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales40.5922.11 84 OPM %8.03-0.50 -PBDT2.970.59 403 PBT-0.73-0.07 -943 NP0.02-0.43 LP
