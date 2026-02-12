GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were down 1.50 points, suggesting a muted start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 69.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,174.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 4,969.62 crore so far in February (till 10 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 38740.12 crore in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Asian market advanced on Thursday, led by Japan that extended its post-election rally to fresh highs, fueled by renewed confidence in domestic politics and the ruling administrations economic agenda.

Japanese stocks have notched several fresh highs in recent days, fueled by the so-called Takaichi trade, following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis landslide victory in the Lower House, said market watchers. Media reports noted that Takaichis snap-election landslide gives her an unusually strong, multi-year mandate to execute policy, which they view as broadly supportive for Japans markets and corporate sector. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day win streak after a better-than-expected January jobs report. The blue-chip index lost 66.74 points, or 0.13%, and closed at 50,121.40. The S&P 500 was nearly flat at 6,941.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16% to end at 23,066.47.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics January nonfarm payrolls report showed job growth of 130,000 in January. Media reports suggested that the job growth gains for January were estimated to be around 55,000. Jobs growth in December was downwardly revised to 48,000. Strong labor market has reduced the odds for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The jobs report follows weaker-than-expected consumer data released on Tuesday. That report showed that consumer spending in December was flat, missing the 0.4% monthly gain expected from economists polled by Dow Jones. Domestic Market: The key domestic indices ended almost flat on Wednesday, as gains in select sectors were offset by caution ahead of global triggers. The market opened on a positive note, with the Nifty reclaiming the 26,000 mark in early trade.