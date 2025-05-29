Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Airan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.17% to Rs 27.31 crore

Net loss of Airan reported to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.17% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.69% to Rs 18.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 106.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.3129.74 -8 106.50105.50 1 OPM %16.7726.53 -16.9918.57 - PBDT-2.098.22 PL 29.0822.33 30 PBT-3.266.86 PL 23.6516.87 40 NP-3.454.64 PL 18.4112.55 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 563.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 19.23% in the March 2025 quarter

B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2025 quarter

KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 45.83% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story