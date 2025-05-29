Airan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.17% to Rs 27.31 crore

Net loss of Airan reported to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.17% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.69% to Rs 18.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.95% to Rs 106.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27.3129.74106.50105.5016.7726.5316.9918.57-2.098.2229.0822.33-3.266.8623.6516.87-3.454.6418.4112.55

