Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2993.7, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.43% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% jump in NIFTY and a 12.16% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2993.7, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has slipped around 3.31% in last one month.